National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 544,390 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Flex were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Flex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Flex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.