National Bank of Canada FI Buys 65,538 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,538 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $110.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.