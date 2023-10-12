National Bank of Canada FI Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Gartner by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $360.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.82 and its 200 day moving average is $337.46. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.08 and a 1 year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

