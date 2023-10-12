National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of NA opened at C$89.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.74. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.16). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6717557 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

