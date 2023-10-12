Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Neogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Neogen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

