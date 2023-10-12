Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

NMRA opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristina Burow acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,624,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,610,431. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822 over the last ninety days.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

