NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 202.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

