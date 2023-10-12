NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $140.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.