NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NovAccess Global Trading Down 35.4 %
Shares of XSNX stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. NovAccess Global has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
About NovAccess Global
