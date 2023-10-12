NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NovAccess Global Trading Down 35.4 %

Shares of XSNX stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. NovAccess Global has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

