Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

Novozymes A/S was upgraded by DNB Markets from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

NVZMY stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $616.21 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 24.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

