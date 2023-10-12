Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $27.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

