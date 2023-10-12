Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 1,732 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

