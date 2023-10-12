Oak Thistle LLC Has $229,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -125.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,724,280. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

