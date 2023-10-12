Oak Thistle LLC Increases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $119,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $119,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,544. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

