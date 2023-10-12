Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.