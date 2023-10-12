Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

