Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $641.73 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $655.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

