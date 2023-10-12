Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $182.46 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $189.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.64 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

