Oak Thistle LLC Sells 229 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $157.33 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.