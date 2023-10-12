Oak Thistle LLC Sells 566 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $261.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $201.80 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

