Oak Thistle LLC Sells 712 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $204.31 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

