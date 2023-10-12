Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $425.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.38 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

