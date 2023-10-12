OLD National Bancorp IN Has $235,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in APA were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of APA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777,722 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

