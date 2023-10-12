OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $252,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

