OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

