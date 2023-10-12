ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $69.26 on Monday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

