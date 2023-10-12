Oppenheimer Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $45.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.48.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

