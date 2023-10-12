Oppenheimer Lowers Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target to $11.00

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.51. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.70%. Analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -169.23%.

In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, insider Sandra Hurse sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $77,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,102 shares of company stock valued at $430,859. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $134,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after buying an additional 477,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

