Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PH opened at $407.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $244.85 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.