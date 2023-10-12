Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 19,743 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OMC opened at $74.84 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

