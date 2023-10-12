Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $245.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.29 and a 200-day moving average of $222.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.