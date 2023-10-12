Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.22.

Align Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

ALGN opened at $277.52 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

