Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 143,808 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $150,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $327.82 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $12,256,842. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.