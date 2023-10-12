Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,558.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,558.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

