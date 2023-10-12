Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SHW opened at $255.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

