Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134,151.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,981. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $215.56 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.76 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 291.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.50.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

