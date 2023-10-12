Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 25,955 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,955 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $38.93 on Thursday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

