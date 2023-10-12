Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 32,223 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,223 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $456.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.67. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $457.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,310 shares of company stock valued at $28,306,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

