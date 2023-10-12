Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $214.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average of $200.14. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.47. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

