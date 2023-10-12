Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.04 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

