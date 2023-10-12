PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

