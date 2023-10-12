Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Chevron Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

