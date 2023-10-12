Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

