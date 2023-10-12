Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $981.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.21. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $109,167,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,532,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,607.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,873,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,907,000 after purchasing an additional 934,130 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

