PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Guggenheim

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11. PG&E has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

