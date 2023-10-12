Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

PNFP opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

