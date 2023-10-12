Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Bank of America

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

