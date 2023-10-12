Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Guggenheim

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of PNW opened at $75.44 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

