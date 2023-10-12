Piper Sandler Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.03.

SCHW stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

