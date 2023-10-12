Piper Sandler Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $75.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $65.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

